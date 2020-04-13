Amazon Continues Spring Hiring Spree, Seeks 75,000 More Workers

Amazon is continuing its hiring spree after brining on over 100,000 new associates across the US in the last four weeks. On Monday, it said it’s hiring for an additional 75,000 jobs.

It is regularly posting updates about developments related to the coronavirus pandemic on its corporate blog. Here’s an excerpt from today’s post:

On March 16, we announced Amazon would invest over $350 million globally to increase pay for our teams during the coronavirus pandemic and would hire an additional 100,000 people in full and part-time jobs across our operations network to keep as many people as possible working during this crisis.

Today, we are proud to announce that our original 100,000 jobs pledge is filled and those new employees are working at sites across the U.S. helping to serve customers. We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time. Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back. We also continue to invest in pay increases and previously expected to spend $350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time—we now expect that to be over $500 million.

We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world, and you can read more about our safety efforts.

You can find the blog on the AboutAmazon.com website.