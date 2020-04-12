Etsy Wants to Hear from Sellers About COVID Govt Assistance

Etsy asked sellers to let it know about their experiences with US Government COVID assistance programs. “We worked hard to ensure Etsy sellers are covered by COVID relief programs, and we want to hear how the application process is working for our sellers,” the company wrote in an announcement.

It said on a landing page on its website that, “Unfortunately, we are hearing that implementation challenges may be preventing US Etsy sellers from getting the support they need. That’s why we want to hear from you directly.”

“Have you applied for any government assistance to help weather the COVID crisis like unemployment or small business loans,” the company asked. “We would be so grateful to hear your story, if you’re willing to share it.”

The marketplace provided a link to a page on Etsy.com where sellers could submit their letters. There, it asks sellers if they’ve experienced any change in sales since February 1st and if they have employees.

The form also asks sellers if they tried to use any of the following programs:

Payment Protection Program (PPP)

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

Unemployment Insurance

Paid Leave Credit

Employee Retention Credit

Payroll Tax or Self-Employment Tax deferral

“If you share a story with us that relates to our advocacy efforts, we may reach out to you directly to learn more about your experience,” Etsy told sellers. You can find the full announcement on the Etsy Announcement Board.