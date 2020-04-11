From the Editor – April 12, 2020

As we wrote in the invitation to our recent survey in late March, many sellers are wondering what others are experiencing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Are online sales up or down? Are sellers making changes to pricing? How do sellers think their sales will be faring 6 months when, believe it or not, the holiday shopping season will be approaching?

In today’s issue, we report the results of the survey and how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting sales, and how sellers are adapting.

Sellers shared their challenges and fears as well as their optimism.

One thing is for sure, the COVID-19 pandemic will make it into the history books, and hopefully it will be a record of our resiliency in the face of adversity. It’s not easy to take a big picture view today, but something an Etsy seller did helped put things into perspective.

Natalie Long created a time capsule project for parents to work on with their children, and she made it available for free. “This is something I designed for fellow families with children living through this difficult time, it is meant as a GIFT not for profit!”

Among the creative tasks in the PDF, there’s a page for the child to write a letter to him or herself, an “Interview Your Household” page, and a place to list the occasions the family celebrated during this time.

It shows that learning and creativity don’t have to stop, though it’s also true that things are hard right now, and it’s okay to have some down time. Go easy on yourself!

You can find Natalie’s shop on Etsy here, and you can download her Time Capsule on this page on letsembark.ca.

