Ecommerce Shipping Platform Shippo Raises $30 Million

Shippo raised $30 million in funding, bringing its total capital raised to $59 million since its founding in 2013. The shipping platform for online merchants also announced it hired Catherine Stewart as its Chief Operating Officer. Stewart was formerly Chief Business Officer at Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com.

The company explained in its announcement:

“With Shippo, merchants can connect all of their sales channels – including Shopify, Wix, Square, eBay, Amazon, and dozens more – to manage end-to-end shipping including checkout experience; purchasing labels and tracking shipments from more than 58 global shipping carriers; and automating returns in one place. To date, over 35,000 brands, from small businesses to some of the most recognizable names in e-commerce, including GOAT, OfferUp, hims, and Aesop, have shipped more than 150 million orders with Shippo’s software.”

Shippo co-founder and CEO Laura Behrens Wu said, “When used properly, shipping is a tool for businesses to gain consumer confidence, increase conversions, and drive repeat buying by building loyalty. Except, many of these benefits have historically been reserved for the savviest and most resource-rich businesses. Shippo is changing that dynamic. We’re making shipping an order as easy as sending a text message. Merchants will no longer stress over the right carriers to use, shipping options to show their customers, or labels to purchase. They trust Shippo to optimize for their growth.”