PayPal Enhances Business Accounts with Integrated Tools

PayPal sent an email to business customers to inform them of upcoming enhancements to their accounts – in a nutshell, advising them of the availability of tools and ways to access those tools more easily.

PayPal said it would be easier to integrate tools for accepting payments, managing risk, streamlining operations, and accessing financing into their account.

The text of the email follows (remember to log in to accounts from your browser rather than clicking on links in any emails you receive):

Upcoming enhancements to your PayPal Business account.

We are excited to tell you about the upcoming enhancements you can expect within your PayPal Business account.

The new account experience will provide your business with access to our entire suite of business solutions. Tools for accepting payments, managing risk, streamlining your operations, and accessing the financing needed to grow are now easy to integrate into your business.

From the home screen of your account, you can manage the tools you rely on today and find solutions with the capabilities to meet your needs tomorrow. Here are a few things you can do within your new account experience:

Customize your home screen with shortcuts to the apps and actions you use most.

Visit the new app center to manage the tools you already use and discover new ones.

Receive recommendations for tools to help you grow, important notifications to help keep your account updated and secure, and insights into your account activity.

If we can offer any help as you navigate within your account, please click the Contact link at the bottom of any page.

Sincerely,

PayPal