eBay Runs Spring Sale on Deals Platform

eBay is running a “Best Ever Spring Sale” event offering “massive savings on top brands and hard-to-find items that can transition your wardrobe, tech and outdoor gear for the new season.”

Since eBay doesn’t own the inventory on its marketplace and is not subsidizing deals sitewide, the sale applies only to certain items on its Deals site at eBay.com/Deals. Shoppers can access the sale directly on this page on the eBay.com site.

eBay used the announcement to promote certified refurbished goods available on the Deals site. An excerpt of the announcement describes the 2-week sale:

“As shoppers get ready for the warmer months ahead, eBay is launching its “Best Ever Spring Sale,” offering massive savings on top brands and hard-to-find items that can transition your wardrobe, tech and outdoor gear for the new season. Beginning today at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET through Sunday, March 22 at www.eBay.com/Deals, shoppers have access to 14-days of fresh Spring savings, including major discounts on seasonal essentials including golf gear, bicycles, activewear, outdoor equipment and more.

“Spring is also the perfect time to try certified refurbished. Shoppers can easily save hundreds of dollars on electronics by forgoing “brand new” in favor of “new to you” — that is, by buying a pre-owned device that’s been inspected, fixed up, and certified to work just as well as it did right out of the box. Many come with brand warranties.Plus, shoppers can expect free shipping on all deals and rest assured they are getting the best deal with eBay’s Best Price Guarantee, which ensures shoppers will receive up to 110 percent of the price difference if an eligible item is found for less on a competitor’s website.”

The sale kicked off today, March 9th, and runs through March 22, 2020, you can find the full announcement on the eBayInc.com website.