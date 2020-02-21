Top Categories and Regions for Amazon Handmade Goods

The top categories on Amazon Handmade are Home, Jewelry, and Accessories, and California, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are among the top states with the highest population of “makers” (artisans, crafters, and artists) selling in the Amazon Handmade store.

The company published the statistics on Friday and said San Diego, Portland, and Las Vegas are among the top cities with the highest population of Amazon Handmade sellers.

The company said sellers on Amazon Handmade come from all 50 states and over 80 countries around the world, but it didn’t provide statistics on international sellers.

The top 10 states with the most Makers are:

California

Texas

New York

North Carolina

Washington

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Illinois

Michigan

Arizona

The top 10 cities with the most makers are:

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Portland, OR

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA

Seattle, WA

Chicago, IL

Austin, TX

The top product categories for makers are:

Home

Jewelry

Accessories

Kitchen & Dining

Clothing

Note that those categories are where the largest number of makers are selling products, not the top-selling categories, though they may be one and the same.

Amazon Vice President of Small Business Nicholas Denissen said in the announcement, “Small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores had a record-breaking year in 2019, with nearly 25,000 American small and medium-sized businesses surpassing $500,000 in sales. We will continue to invest billions of dollars in tools, services, people, and programs – like Amazon Handmade – to help these businesses grow and succeed.”

Amazon has a landing page on AboutAmazon.com dedicated to its efforts to supporting small businesses.

And you can find Friday’s press release on this page of the AboutAmazon.com website.