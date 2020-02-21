Bonanza Names Shelly Breuer Manager of Seller Happiness

Bonanza named Shelly Breuer its new “Manager of Seller Happiness.” She is tasked with regularly communicating, advocating and working directly for sellers.

Greg Braukus made the announcement in a letter to sellers on the corporate blog.

Braukus joined Bonanza in January to run Bonanza’s marketplace, and as we reported on EcommerceBytes last month, he spent over four years at Amazon in the mid-2000s.

Braukus asked for sellers’ feedback in his post, writing, “One of the most significant elements missing is the direct, on-going feedback from you, our sellers. I’d like to establish an agreement with all of you. If you all regularly provide us with thoughtful, detailed insights (both positive and not so positive), I will consistently share with this group our priorities to improve. In this business, there are no magic wands – only terrific people who are passionate about your businesses, your booths and Bonanza’s long term success.”

Sellers obliged, leaving comments on the blog post that made it clear: they need more sales. Doing more advertising, creating YouTube tutorials, and establishing a better relationship with Google Shopping were among the suggestions. Some of the sellers said they wanted to see greater name recognition for Bonanza. And some said they felt Bonanza needed better customer service for sellers.

Braukus replied that he would happily accept suggestions from sellers, and he replied to sellers who reported a lack of sales by stating that Bonanza would be happy to offer suggestions to help them. He provided an email address for sellers seeking to give or get suggestions and also provided a link to the Bonanza community forums.

He also said the company had “some big things in store” for 2020.

You can read the full post and comments on the Bonanza blog.