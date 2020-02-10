PayPal Markets on Behalf of eBay Rival Bonanza

You may have known that online marketplace Bonanza accepts PayPal (and has for many years), but you may not have realized that PayPal conducts marketing email campaigns for Bonanza, which is a rival of PayPal’s former parent, eBay.

The subject line of an email we received from PayPal on Monday stated: “Sell your fashion, home decor, tech & more on Bonanza.”

In the body of the email, PayPal wrote, “It’s easy to start selling with PayPal on Bonanza, a growing online marketplace. Access 2 million monthly visitors and get a complimentary, month-long Gold membership with Bonanza when you sign up using PayPal.”

The email included a “Start your trial” button with a link to a PayPal login page (as a best practice, it’s advised not to sign-in on pages from links in emails), and the email went on to state:

“BONANZA: The marketplace leader in driving Google Shopping traffic.

With over 2.2 MM unique monthly visitors, Bonanza is a fast-growing marketplace that can help you reach potential new customers. Make the most of their robust advertising tools that can help grow your business and nurture your customers to keep them coming back. It’s free to list items, and any selling or advertising fees are only collected after you make a sale.”

Be sure to read the terms, which state in part, “The billing cycle for your Bonanza Gold membership (valued from $25-$40/mnth) will begin automatically at the conclusion of the 30-day trial. Bonanza will automatically bill the card on file at the end of the trial period.” It also said, “PayPal is not a sponsor of or responsible for this offer.”

Apparently, this is not new – we found a post on the PayPal community boards asking, “What is Bonanza Marketplace?” after a seller received a similar email from PayPal – that post was dated August 6, 2019.