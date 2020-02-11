Amazon Hails 10 Years in Italy with Two New Fulfillment Centers

Amazon is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Italy with the opening of two new fulfillment centers in that country.

Amazon said it is expanding its fulfillment network in Italy to respond to growing customer demand, to expand the product selection, and to better support small independent businesses selling at Amazon.

The two new fulfillment centers will be located in Castelguglielmo / San Bellino (Veneto) and Colleferro (Lazio) and will be operational in the fall of 2020, noting the facilities will integrate energy savings and a low overall CO2 footprint.

Amazon said it will create 1,400 permanent jobs in three years at the new centers, adding to the 6,900 existing roles in Italy. “The launch of the two new fulfillment centers means Amazon will have added over 140 million euros to the 4 billions euros already invested since 2010,” the company said.

The fulfillment center located in the municipalities of Castelguglielmo and San Bellino will be equipped with advanced Amazon Robotics technology.

The Colleferro fulfillment center will be the second opened by Amazon in Lazio region and will be used to stock larger products, working in partnership with a similar site opened in 2017 in Vercelli.

Amazon opened its marketplace in Italy in 2010 and opened its first logistics facility there in 2011. In 2017, distribution hubs were opened in the center of Italy in Passo Corese (Rieti) and in northern Italy in Vercelli. Last year, a fourth distribution facility was opened in Italy, in the northern reaches of Turin, at Torrazza Piemonte.

Over the last two years Amazon has also opened several sortation and delivery centers in Italy and opened two urban distribution hub in Milan and Rome.

Amazon also operates a customer service office in Sardinia and corporate offices in Milan, and it runs an R&D lab in Turin working on voice recognition technologies serving its Alexa voice-activation system.

In today’s announcement, Amazon also touted its Selling on Amazon and FBA programs for sellers. “More than 18,000 jobs are supported by Italian sellers who have chosen Amazon Marketplace for operating their ecommerce channel. In 2018, these companies’ goods exports are worth over 500 million euros.”

You can find the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.eu website.