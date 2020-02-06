PayPal Clarifies Impact of Policy Change on eBay Sellers

It would seem eBay sellers can breathe a sigh of relief over a new PayPal policy regarding seller transparency.

PayPal updated its user agreement, and one provision going into effect on March 12 requires sellers to publish customer service information:

“We are requiring that merchants publish customer service information, including at least one email address or customer service URL, and a telephone number, which must be readily accessible for review by merchants’ customers.”

A PayPal spokesperson told EcommerceBytes on Wednesday, “To clarify, the ability for a buyer to contact a seller through eBay’s standard processes satisfies the requirement.”

We had pointed out on Sunday that the new PayPal policy seemed to conflict with eBay’s “Contact information sharing policy,” which states, “Publishing or displaying contact information in a listing without the permission of eBay, or except as required by law, is not allowed.”

Interestingly, some sellers said they already included contact information on eBay with no negative repercussions – see this AuctionBytes Blog post.