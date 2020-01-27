Selling App Mercari Runs ‘Clean Sweep’ Sweepstakes

Mobile selling app Mercari is running a sweepstakes to encourage users to list unwanted items as they declutter their homes. The “Clean Sweep” sweepstakes offers $500 each to five grand prize winners. Users can also earn coupons for listing items for sale.

Users earn the coupons based on their listing activity between January 27 and February 15, 2020. Those who list between 5 and 9 items on Mercari receive one $5 coupon; those who list between 10 and 19 items receive one $7 coupon; and those who list 20 items or more receive one $10 coupon.

The coupons can be used on a single item purchase of $25 or more and are good for 7 days after issuance.

The drawing for the five grand prize awards will be conducted on March 1st.

Be sure to read the terms on us-lp.merc.li/cleansweep2020 for details and restrictions.

From the kitchen to the garage, it’s time to Clean Sweep for 2020. Every listing you make from Jan 27 – Feb 15 brings you a step closer to earning a coupon. 💸💸💸 Terms apply. Learn more: https://t.co/UTb2rqiJwP pic.twitter.com/JgDfrGXGTj — Mercari U.S. (@mercari_app) January 27, 2020