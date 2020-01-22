ShippingEasy Releases Guide to 2020 Shipping Rate Changes

ShippingEasy has released a guide to this year’s rate changes by the major carriers. UPS raised its rates on December 29th, FedEx raised its rates effective January 6th, and new USPS rates will go into effect on Sunday, January 26th.

ShippingEasy provides shipping, inventory management, and customer marketing solutions for online sellers and said its 2020 rate-change guide for online sellers is its fifth such handbook.

The ShippingEasy Rate Change Guide features a cheat sheet: a one-page, side-by-side comparison of each carrier’s changes that highlights the most relevant takeaways related to each with links to more detailed information on the carriers’ sites.

It also features comparison tables that let shippers quickly determine which carrier provides the best pricing for a package based on weight, dimensions, destination zone, and service level – as well as cost-saving options to consider, when available.

ShippingEasy also provides case studies in five product categories to demonstrate the impact of 2020 changes on real-world cases. “These examples not only show the impact of rising rates, but also highlight (where possible) opportunities to save by considering alternative services and/or carriers,” according to the company.

You can find the guide on the ShippingEasy website.