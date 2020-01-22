eBay PR Shuffle, This Time in UK

In yet another eBay management move, Fergus Campbell, head of communications for eBay’s UK Gumtree classifieds business, is moving to become head of corporate communications for eBay UK.

His predecessor is reported to have left eBay UK in September.

Campbell announced the news on LinkedIn on Tuesday, which happened to be the same day news broke of layoffs at eBay including 102 in San Jose and San Francisco, California.

eBay’s US Director of Communications Ryan Moore left the company in December for a position at Facebook three months after the departure of his boss Steve Wymer, which was the same month that CEO Devin Wenig abruptly exited the company.

eBay Chief Strategy Officer Kris Miller and Selim Freiha, Vice President, CFO, Markets, appeared to be on their way out this month, as was the marketing executive in charge of growing eBay Marketplaces globally, David Doctorow.

It’s also interesting to note that while eBay experienced layoffs this month, it was hiring category managers in the UK.