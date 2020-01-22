FedEx Ground Expands to Sunday Delivery Year-Round

FedEx is now making residential ground deliveries on Sundays year-round, it announced on Wednesday.

FedEx. Corp CEO Raj Subramaniam said the practice was started over the holiday shopping season.

“Delivering seven days a week was critical to our success this past peak season as we experienced some of the highest volume days in the history of the company, including shipping nearly 38 million packages on Cyber Monday alone,” he said.

UPS is also delivering on Sundays; both companies had announced their plans in 2019. In May, FedEx also said it was lessening its dependence on USPS by integrating FedEx SmartPost volume into standard operations and adding large package capabilities.

In Wednesday’s announcement, FedEx touted its ecommerce portfolio and said shippers would soon be able to ship packages as heavy as 150 pounds through FedEx Home Delivery – a response to the growth of items like TVs and furniture, which consumers are increasingly ordering online. And its FedEx Freight Direct allows shippers to send bulky items such as furniture, TVs and exercise equipment to homes and businesses.

Its retail network now includes more than 14,000 FedEx hold locations, including pick-up and drop-off services at more than 2,100 FedEx Office locations and well-known retailers such as Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger and Dollar General

And FedEx Delivery Manager allows package recipients to customize home deliveries to fit their schedules, including changing the time and location of a delivery, requesting a signature upon delivery and leaving instructions for the courier.