Etsy Makes Changes to Categories and Attributes

Sellers should be aware of Etsy latest changes to categories and attributes, announced on Friday.

As the marketplace explained, sellers select a category for their listing by which shoppers can filter results when searching Etsy. Categories also act as tags, “helping us match your items with more relevant searches.” Attributes, which can vary depending on category, can affect a listing’s placement in search.

Etsy announced the following category and attribute changes for the month of January, 2020:

New Presets & Photo Filters category

“Sellers who offer downloadable Adobe Lightroom presets and other photo filters can now list those items in a new Presets & Photo Filters category.”

New Clip Art & Image Files category

“SVG files, Cricut patterns, and other downloadable files can now be added to the Clip Art & Image Files category.”

Cribs & Cradles is now called Moses Baskets & Hammocks

“The Cribs & Cradles category has a new name and has been moved from Furniture to Bedding. Items such as baby hammocks or swings should be listed in this category. Double check Etsy’s policies to ensure that the item you’re listing is eligible to be sold on Etsy.”

New letter board and sign categories in Home & Living

“We’ve added new categories for Letter Boards & Accessories, Marquee Letters & Signs, and Tapestries.”

New attribute for art categories

“An art mount type attribute has been added to most art categories, including Fiber Arts, Sculpture, and Glass Art. Use this attribute to describe where a piece of art can be displayed. For example, you might select Wall for a framed work, or Floor for a large statue.”

You can read more on the Etsy Seller Handbook.