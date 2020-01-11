eBay Foundation Removes Two Members from Its Board

The eBay Foundation removed two members from its board on Friday, Kris Miller and Selim Freiha. We’re unaware of any announcement from eBay or the eBay Foundation, which has been described as the primary vehicle through which eBay makes charitable contributions.

EcommerceBytes reported Friday on the departure of eBay Chief Strategy Officer Kris Miller from the eBay Leaders page.

By Saturday morning, she and Selim Freiha – Vice President, CFO, Markets – were both missing from the eBay Foundation page, where Freiha had been listed as Board Treasurer.

Miller and Freiha continue to list their positions at eBay on their LinkedIn profiles, and we have not confirmed whether Miller and Freiha are still with eBay.

Freiha joined eBay in 2015 as Vice President of Investor Relations, and he describes on his LinkedIn profile his position as CFO, Markets as follows: “Responsible for a global Finance and Analytics team supporting the eBay Markets that delivered $90B of gross merchandise volume and $8.6B of revenue in 2018.”

As we reported on Friday, Miller was removed from eBay’s Our Leaders page and the following four executives were added: Suzy Deering, VP, Global Chief Marketing Officer; Rob Hattrell, VP, United Kingdom; Eben Sermon, VP, Central and Southern Europe; and Jordan Sweetnam, SVP & General Manager, North America.

We also noted in Newsflash articles on Thursday the departures of David Doctorow, eBay Head of Global Growth, and Ryan Moore, eBay Director of Communications.