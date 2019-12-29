Amazon Sellers Must Update Ads by January 13th

Amazon sellers have until January 13, 2020, to make changes to Advertising Promotions if they offer free shipping promotions in their ads, which they use to encourage shoppers to purchase more items to reach a free-shipping threshold.

Some sellers expressed their disappointment with Amazon’s decision. One seller said it was a great way to get customers to buy more items, benefiting both sellers and Amazon – and as another seller pointed out, it benefits shoppers as well.

Others asked Amazon to provide a rationale for the new policy barring them from offering free-shipping promotions in their ads.

The “Free Shipping Promotion Deprecation” announcement is as follows:

“Free Shipping Promotions will no longer be supported starting January 13th, 2020. Please make any necessary edits to your Free Shipping Promotions in Advertising Promotions prior to this date. On January 13th, 2020, all Pending and Active Free Shipping Promotions will be terminated by having their status automatically updated to Expired and the Free Shipping promotion type will be removed from the Create a Promotion page in Seller Central.

“If you would like to provide free shipping for customers, you can set this up by going to the Shipping Settings within the Settings tab.

“We value your feedback on our Promotional tools. You can provide feedback using the Feedback footer in Advertising > Manage Promotions.”

You can find the announcement and seller comments on Amazon.com Seller Central.