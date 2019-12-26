Amazon Saw Strong Sales from Third-Party Sellers This Holiday Season

Amazon said unit sales by third-party sellers worldwide grew by double digits this holiday season, calling it record-breaking.

Sales by independent third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses surpassed a billion items sold in Amazon’s Stores.

And despite reports of delivery delays impacting Amazon and other retailers, it touted its fast delivery: “This holiday season, the number of items that were delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last holiday season, making this Amazon’s fastest holiday yet.”

Amazon issued its annual post-holiday press release that as usual lacked specifics – industry observers will have to wait until the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release expected in mid-January to try and parse more meaningful data about the October – December sales period.

In the meantime, you can find the full announcement on the company’s AboutAmazon.com website.

