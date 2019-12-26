Amazon said unit sales by third-party sellers worldwide grew by double digits this holiday season, calling it record-breaking.
Sales by independent third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses surpassed a billion items sold in Amazon’s Stores.
And despite reports of delivery delays impacting Amazon and other retailers, it touted its fast delivery: “This holiday season, the number of items that were delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last holiday season, making this Amazon’s fastest holiday yet.”
Amazon issued its annual post-holiday press release that as usual lacked specifics – industry observers will have to wait until the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release expected in mid-January to try and parse more meaningful data about the October – December sales period.
In the meantime, you can find the full announcement on the company’s AboutAmazon.com website.
One thought on “Amazon Saw Strong Sales from Third-Party Sellers This Holiday Season”
Yeah.. I’m sure they did.. because Amazon “magically” quit selling or quit competing on some items in certain categories giving small sellers the buy box instead of them.. once the backlash dies down they’ll go right back to cutting sellers throats pricing at 25 cents over wholesale cost.
Smoke and mirrors