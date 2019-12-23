Holiday Shopping Spikes Thanks to Expedited Shipping

There was a spike in ecommerce traffic during the last full weekend before Christmas, according to Verizon’s Holiday Retail Index, which tracks digital commerce traffic across the company’s networks to the top 25 U.S.-based online retailers and subsidiaries.

Verizon’s Michele Dupré said, “Consumers were enticed both by promotions on Super Saturday and incentives for expedited shipping. Retailers on their game and confident in their distribution channel are even guaranteeing delivery by Christmas Eve, drawing in the last-minute shoppers.”

(But whether retailers can meet delivery expectations is another story.)

The report compared weekend traffic with the month of December (November 1 – 27) and found an increase of 15% on Friday, December 20; an increase of 21% on Saturday, December 21; and an increase of 14% on Sunday, December 22.

More data from the Holiday Report Index can be found on the Verizon.com website.

