eBay Motors Changes Selling Fees for Certain Items

Ina Steiner
eBay Motors
eBay Motors is changing selling fees in certain categories in 2020, calling it “simplified pricing options for Other Vehicles & Trailers, Boats, and Powersports categories.”

eBay explained, “Earlier this year we announced simplified pricing for Cars & Trucks and Motorcycles categories in eBay Motors. Starting in January 2020, listing vehicles in Other Vehicles & Trailers, Boats, Powersports in eBay Motors will be faster and easier with simplified package pricing. With this change all categories will have simplified pricing.”

eBay is introducing three pricing options for sellers who list six or fewer vehicles during a calendar year, saying they include “bundles of assorted features for auction and fixed price listings.”

It’s also introducing options for high-volume sellers (sellers who list more than six vehicles during a calendar year) in certain categories.

For additional context, take a look at section 6 of the September 7th “Online Sellers Guide to eBay Fall Seller Update 2019” in EcommerceBytes Update to see how eBay “simplified” fees for eBay Motors in October. You can find last week’s announcement on the eBay Seller Announcement board.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

