eBay Developers Program Points to $1 Billion Milestone

eBay reached a major milestone this month, surpassing $1 billion in cumulative “Gross Merchandise Bought” (GMB) through its Buy APIs over the past 3 years.

The head of eBay’s developer program Gail Frederick touted the statistic in a post on the eBay Tech blog. An accompanying infographic states that the Buy APIs help eBay to acquire new buyers and sellers and to expand its global reach.

Frederick explained that third-party developers use the Buy APIs to integrate eBay inventory into their websites and apps. “The integration of eBay listings into the partner experience substantially increases the inventory that our partners can offer to their customers,” she said.

“Through Buy APIs, shoppers can browse eBay listings and then check out and pay from anywhere, anytime – some even without visiting eBay.com,” she added.

Frederick said eBay was working to improve the APIs so that its partners could use them to deliver personalized search results.

Sponsored Link

Among the companies cited in Frederick’s post: Tawainese company Ruten Auctions and Paytm Mall, an ecommerce site in India that uses eBay Buy APIs “to give its 130 million active users and 12 million registered merchants access to a wide selection of global inventory that would usually be out of reach locally.”

You can find the blog post on this page of the eBayInc.com website.