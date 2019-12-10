Mercari Offers a Handbag Authentication Service

Mercari officially announced its authentication service today. Mercari Authenticate charges sellers $15 to have a third-party authenticator assess their handbags.

Interestingly the authentication is done “virtually” – rather than shipping their item to Mercari Authenticate, sellers submit photos of their handbag.

Once authenticated, “We’ll list your item and give it an authentication badge,” Mercari explains.

The service is only available for designer handbags $300 or higher.

The company announced:

Sponsored Link

“Mercari Authenticate taps the knowledge of independent, professional authenticators who use in-app photos and other data to assess the bag. Importantly, these authenticators are completely independent – with no incentive to deliver a certain verdict. Unlike most authentication services, Mercari Authenticate requires no shipping, saving trips to the post office. Listings that have been authenticated appear in the app with the Mercari Authenticate “diamond” icon to give buyers an extra measure of confidence.”

For a limited time, sellers can get their designer handbags assessed with Mercari Authenticate at no charge, the company said – standard Mercari selling fees apply, of course.

The CEO of Mercari US John Lagerling said, “The surging popularity of resale in the US is bringing a wave of luxury goods to platforms like Mercari, and buyers’ need for trust understandably increases with an item’s price. Until now, though, authentication has been slow and expensive. Mercari Authenticate makes the process much easier, opening it up to novice or occasional sellers.”

A spokesperson for Mercari said the service launched in beta and already the app has thousands of bags listed carrying the Authenticate diamond icon. You can learn more on the Mercari Authenticate landing page.