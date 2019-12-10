eBay, Amazon, Retailers Weigh In on NAFTA 2.0

eBay, Amazon, and retailers are weighing in on the latest developments regarding a North American trade deal. The US, Canada, and Mexico renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) late last year, and on Tuesday, House Democrats and the White House reached a deal that will see the House vote on the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) next week, as CNN reported.
While not everyone got what they wanted, businesses don’t like uncertainty, and many retailers applauded Tuesday’s announcement.
The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from CEO Matthew Shay:
“Retailers are very encouraged by this positive step forward to approve the USMCA, which will provide key updates to the landmark North American Free Trade Agreement and promote long-term economic growth. The USMCA takes many important steps to modernize the agreement to reflect today’s global and digital economy. This agreement could not come at a better time and provides certainty for U.S. retailers that rely on the North American market, including those that operate in Canada and Mexico. It also ensures American families can continue to have access to a wide range of high-quality products at prices they can afford. We applaud the leadership of both President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for their commitment to reach a new and improved deal. We look forward to having this cross the finish line and continue the strong momentum in the consumer economy.”
Amazon Policy tweeted:
“Amazon applauds @USTradeRep and @SpeakerPelosi for striking a deal to bring #USMCA to a vote. The agreement breaks new ground on digital trade and cuts red tape for Amazon customers and sellers. We urge Congress to approve USMCA as soon as possible.”
eBay released the following statement from Andrea Stairs, General Manager of eBay Canada & Latin America:
“The new CUSMA agreement is a win for Canadian small businesses who export online. However, while it will help thousands of eBay small businesses by streamlining cross-border transactions, there remains work to be done on the implementation of the Canadian de minimis thresholds included in CUSMA. The Canadian government will need to ensure that its new two-tier threshold applies fairly to all Canadians so that consumers can enjoy enhanced predictability and small businesses can become more competitive without increased red tape.”
Stairs also tweeted her stance that “there’s still work to be done on the CUSMA’s de minimis provisions to ensure SMEs don’t face more red tape.” The de minimis threshold is the value below which goods can be shipped into the country before duties and taxes are assessed. Canada’s de minimis threshold is low – $20. As eBay Canada points out, “By comparison, the US has a $800 USD de minimis threshold that is applied to ecommerce.”
DigitalCommerce360 wrote about the agreement from retailers’ point of view and noted that the CUSMA agreement would still need to be passed in the Senate, as well as the legislatures in Mexico and Canada, before it could take effect.
11 thoughts on “eBay, Amazon, Retailers Weigh In on NAFTA 2.0”
I wish they would have been more specific about the positives they’re referring to. I do find it funny, though, that both Trump and Pelosi, being the enemies they are, were credited for it. LOL
Yeah. Nafta was a disaster.
————–
“Amazon applauds @USTradeRep and @SpeakerPelosi for striking a deal to bring #USMCA to a vote. The agreement breaks new ground on digital trade and cuts red tape for Amazon customers and sellers.
———-
This is rich as everyone knows from the local news Amazon and President Trump are not BFFs.
Of course they would applaud Pelosi as it was President Trump that should get the Glory for this major milestone.
“Of course they would applaud Pelosi as it was President Trump that should get the Glory for this major milestone.”
I was thinking the same thing.
@Graceful Pelosi deserves applause since she is the one who most likely read and understands the details of the deal, was never shocked to learn that both Mexico and Canada are actually part of the Americas, and isn’t the butt of both country’s jokes. Big Don will be responsible for scribbling his huge signature to paper and holding it up like a Wheel of Fortune letter and will likely refer to Pelosi using disparaging, juvenile fart words immediately afterwards. The Glory that Prez Enrichment so rightly deserves is pending.
I taught retail marketing for a decade & wrote a best selling manual on that topic & found the old NAFTA was horrendous for US workers even though mainstream press at the time applauded it. Much of the media cannot be trusted & as Graceful pointed out, this effort was primarily a Trump effort while Pelosi reluctantly got on board due to pressure from Chambers, unions & voters [we wrote our elected reps-mostly Dems- three times asking them to get off their hind ends on this].
Actually it was Pelosi who sat down with the Mexican trade officials and negotiated the deal along with Trumka, the Pres of the AFL-CIO. Trump did nothing, Zero. The facts still matter so some of us.
True, but it was Trump who initiated the change.
NO LONGER N.A.F.T.A.
It is now referred to as the U.S.M.C.A.
Never tinker with History.
Yes, thank you and it has passed. Yeah!
I actually worked for a guy who helped the Bushes get N.A.F.T.A. together and passed, as he was helping baby Bush get elected Governor. He got a nice state government position in return for that.
At the time, I was 23 in college and even I thought it was a bad idea, but you can’t tell that to the man who pays your checks. Especially not when you’re already a poor college student. LOL
Haha. That is funny. I used to live in Texas. Appauling what passed for trucks coming up from Mexico after Nafta was passed. Safety on the road is a huge issue.
Very happy to know the U.S.M.C.A. has now passed to replace it.