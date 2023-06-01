eBay Officially Announces Streetwear Authentication

eBay officially announced on Thursday that it expanded its Authenticity Guarantee to a 6th category after it had briefed a fashion magazine on the news the day before. Streetwear joins sneakers, watches, jewelry, handbags, and trading cards as categories where eBay offers authentication through the program, which is part of its “focus category” strategy.

eBay said new and pre-owned inventory that sell for $200+ from Aimé Leon Dore, Fear of God, KITH, Supreme, Off-White, Palace and Stone Island are now eligible for the service.

eBay said all eligible streetwear bought and sold in the US will be vetted and verified by eBay’s team of professionally trained authenticators using detailed physical inspection and advanced technical equipment in its new state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey.

Verified streetwear will receive a unique authentication tag with a QR code fastened to the garment and activated with eBay’s digital stamp of authenticity and customized with the product details. “Scan the code to access your item’s documentation,” eBay said, noting that the tag also makes it easy to re-list authenticated items in the future.

By the end of September, the service will expand to include streetwear from “hype” brands like Adidas and Nike, as well as luxury brands like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

eBay touted growth in its fashion and luxury categories in the press release:

“From Q4 2019 to Q4 2022, eBay’s luxury categories in aggregate have had roughly double-digit annualized growth. Authenticity Guarantee is driving increased confidence, and new programs like Certified by Brand are delivering an even wider selection of coveted and collectible luxury goods. eBay’s recent acquisition of Certilogo, a platform that empowers brands and designers to manage the lifecycle of their garments through AI-powered IDs and authentication, further solidifies eBay as a trusted destination for pre-loved menswear and womenswear and marks a key investment in the marketplace’s growing fashion category.”

