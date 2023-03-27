Walmart Expands Free ‘Return from Home’ Feature

Walmart introduced a “Return Pickup from Home” feature in the fall for paid members of its Walmart+ program, and it continues to expand the offering to more members, making it easier for shoppers to return unwanted items.

Walmart announced the feature in a September 2022 press release, where it described the feature as follows:

“Return Pickup from Home for Walmart+ members: Beginning during the busiest time of year, Walmart will offer Walmart+ members in select stores the option of returns picked up right from their doorstep, taking one more thing off their holiday ‘to-do’ list. When initiating an eligible return on the app, Walmart+ members will be able to schedule a return from the comfort of their home and complete the process without having to leave their doorstep. Members won’t need to provide a box or a label – simply hand off the return to one of our delivery drivers, and Walmart will handle the rest.”

Walmart sent out an email on Saturday to additional members who now qualify for free returns from home – including groceries. The email told recipients they could request returns-from-home by following four steps:

1) Go to your “Purchase History” in the Walmart app or online & click “Start a return.”

2) Select the item(s) you want to return & follow the prompts.

3) Select “Return from home” as your return method & choose your desired timeslot.

4) Finish creating your return. When the time comes, just show the barcode to the delivery driver.

Returns are the bane of online sellers’ existence, and some have argued retailers have taught consumers it’s okay to abuse returns policy, comparing it to free rentals for unscrupulous buyers – particularly in the apparel category. But large retailers competing with each other want to reassure customers they can easily return unwanted goods in the hopes it will boost sales.