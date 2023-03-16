New eBay Board Member Has Roots to eBay and Its Founder

eBay added a new member to its Board of Directors on Tuesday, the company announced on Thursday, expanding the board to 10 members. Shripriya Mahesh worked for eBay for 5 years in the early 2000’s and was Head of Product for eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s media company First Look Media from 2013 – 2015. She also served as partner for the emerging tech team at Omidyar Network which invested in early-stage, for-profit tech start-ups.

Mahesh took a leave of absence from the corporate world in 2006 to become a filmmaker, and in 2010, she blogged about eBay’s lost opportunities in a post about the problems large corporations have in fostering innovation. “eBay needs to change the way it thinks or it will remain a solid e-commerce site which milks the core business,” she wrote 13 years ago. “Not a bad thing, but a terribly uninteresting place for anyone interesting driving innovation.”

Shripriya Mahesh currently serves as Co-Founder and General Partner of early-stage venture capital firm Spero Ventures, “where she invests in the things that make life worth living with a focus on wellbeing, sustainability, learning, work and play.”

eBay Chairman Paul Pressler was quoted in Thursday’s press announcement: “We are excited to have Shripriya join our Board of Directors. Shripriya brings extensive experience in consumer products, and businesses powered by foundational and emerging technologies across community, digital identity, supply chain, robotics and more. Her expertise will be a great asset as we build an eBay for the future.”