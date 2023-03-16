Mercari Sellers Hit with Higher Fees

Mercari will begin charging payment processing fees on shipping costs in addition to the item-sold price. It will also raise disbursement fees, it informed customers in an email on Thursday.

Sellers compared the change to fees assessed by eBay and Etsy, which charge commission and payment processing fees on shipping. While Mercari will begin charging payment-processing fees on item price plus shipping, it appears it will continue to charge its 10% commission fee only on the item price. Mercari sets out fees in its Terms of Service.

The move follows a fee change in November when Mercari raised its payment processing rate from 2.9% plus 30 cents per transaction to 2.9% plus 50 cents per transaction.

One reader said it was an easy was an easy way for Mercari to keep revenues growing, but said it was bad for sellers.

Another reader told us the change to include shipping in the payment processing fees might not seem outrageous, but said when buyers purchase items with Mercari shipping, the seller never sees that money.

“Why should a seller pay a additional fee when they never get that money,” the reader asked. “To make matters worse, Mercari raised the shipping label costs so high that the cheapest rate you can ship a 2 pound item is $9.50. A item near 4 pounds gets closer to 20 dollars for some services. Mercari has deals in place with the carrier services and now it seems like they are offsetting those costs onto the seller who profits nothing from Mercari shipping labels.”

Mercari explained the fee changes in the email to sellers as follows:

Effective April 17, 2023, the calculation for the payment processing fee that is charged to sellers will change from 2.9% of the item sold price plus $0.50 per completed transaction to 2.9% of the combined item sold price and shipping price plus $0.50 per completed transaction. Note: The shipping price refers to both buyer and seller paid shipping using Mercari labels and Mercari Local delivery.

All transactions will automatically be updated starting April 17, 2023, to reflect the latest fees. For listings created before April 17, 2023, it may take several weeks from the effective date for updated fees to be fully implemented. Any sale transaction that is already in process before the fee updates are implemented will be completed with the existing processing fee.

Mercari also announced Thursday it would be raising the cost of getting instant payouts, explaining:

Effective May 1, 2023, the Instant Pay processing fee will increase from $2.00 to $3.00 per Instant Pay transaction and the transfer limit will increase from $500 to $600 per month. The rate is displayed when you initiate the transfer. Use Payment Processing Fee and Instant Pay on the Mercari app to get paid in minutes.

Sellers reacted to the news on Mercari’s Facebook page – the following comment was representative of the sentiment: “Not happy with new fees! Shipping has increased and now fees. Sales are down. Where’s the incentive to list and sell?”

Some posters predicted some sellers would leave the platform – some mentioning Facebook Marketplace. Others said they would raise their prices. “Really? Another raise in fees? I left Ebay and Poshmark for Mercari. Guess it’s time to look for a new selling platform.”

Sellers also turned to Twitter, where some left comments in replies to a recent Mercari tweet, including the following tweets:

“OMG! In all my years selling on Mercari, I have never so many price hikes in ONE year! First the shipping, and now everything else.” (lehuanani62)

“I would like to know why you think it’s fair to tack fees onto already high shipping costs that we are paying for.” (beachandboat47)

“So now we have to pay fees with shipping? That the BUYER pays in full for? Why is that money coming out of my pocket? I’ve sold hundreds of items with you but I will not continue to do so. All these fees continue to screw over sellers & you don’t care. Bye bye Mercari!” (carissaokay)

Sellers also commented on this Reddit thread, such as a seller who wrote, “Not a good update. I do not make money on shipping as it goes through Mercari shipping label program. I have buyer pay shipping. This new update makes no sense.”