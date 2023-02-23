Payable Domains Let Online Sellers Ditch the Cart

GoDaddy launched a new service called Payable Domains that allows small businesses to accept payments just by registering their company’s domain name. A spokesperson for the company told EcommerceBytes GoDaddy was the first company to bundle payment technology with a professional domain to help small business owners start growing from day one.

“Now, entrepreneurs can easily begin accepting payments from customers via their enabled Payable Domain – a branded pay link that creates a secure checkout page that is shareable via a link – when they register a domain.” To see what it looks like to an online customer, visit pay.SeeingDoubleEdits.com, owned and run by digital artist Mandy Helwege who sells customized pet portraits.

There’s no need to learn how to integrate a shopping cart on the website, and there are no setup fees – making it suitable for micro sellers like Helwege – but not as suitable for sellers with a large catalog of diverse goods who want a fully functional online store.

Payable Domains is powered by GoDaddy Payments, which offers transaction fees of 2.3% + $0.30 per online transaction. They can be customized with the company logo and product images and then easily shared via text, social media or QR code.

GoDaddy explained that customers can check out securely by entering their credit card information and sending payments instantly – see Thursday’s announcement about the new ecommerce offering.