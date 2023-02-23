eBay CEO Keeps Employees Posted via LinkedIn

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone had a message for employees on Wednesday after announcing the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, posting the following message on LinkedIn:

“I appreciate how our eBayers keep the customer at the heart of our work, and how our purpose drives us in everything we do. We connect people and build communities to empower economic opportunity for all.

“I’m looking forward to what this talented team will accomplish this year as we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers in areas like our Focus Categories, and ramping up our recently launched eBay Guaranteed Fit program for Motors Parts & Accessories, driving our newest Advertising products, or expanding the reach of our International Shipping program to more markets, just to name a few.

“This has been a solid quarter for eBay, and I’m thankful for our community as we move forward together in 2023.”

In a video embedded in the LinkedIn social media post, Iannone thanked the eBay team for their hard work and thanked the eBay community who contributed to the charitable giving program on the eBay platform. “Last year, sellers and buyers donated over $163 million through eBay for Charity,” Iannone said.

At one time, eBay’s top executives engaged frequently with sellers through posts on its blogs and community boards, but Iannone prefers to post on LinkedIn, a site targeted at corporate professionals rather than traditional online sellers. Nevertheless, Iannone’s post solicited some comments from sellers, including a post about Managed Payments, and another about an accidental account-deletion that a seller said they’d been unable to get restored.

In general, sellers looking for interaction with eBay employees have found success on Facebook through the eBay for Business Facebook Group.