Casual eBay Sellers Saw Same or Higher Sales Due to Economy

eBay said 79% of the casual sellers it surveyed in October reported their selling on eBay had stayed the same or increased over the prior six months due to the economy. 13% of the sellers surveyed said they engaged in “recommerce” – selling used goods – due to lost household income.

The findings are part of eBay’s third annual Recommerce Report released on Tuesday in which it explored what drove people to buy used goods on its marketplace.

“Our latest study shows that both sellers and buyers are turning to recommerce for its financial benefits,” eBay said in announcing the report. “Sellers are making and expanding their livelihoods on our marketplace by selling gently used goods, while buyers are seeking pre-owned items to find what they love at a fraction of the price.”

eBay said that for both sellers and buyers, recommerce is also a way to reduce their environmental impact. “About 90% of our seller respondents said reducing waste is an important aspect of sustainability in recommerce for them,” it said.

eBay surveyed 11,064 of eBay’s consumer-to-consumer (C2C) sellers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Japan between Oct. 18 and Nov. 1, 2022. In the U.S. and Canada, sellers included all sellers with less than $10,000 gross merchandise value (GMV) or fewer than 25 transactions in a year. In the U.K., Germany and France, it included any seller who self-identifies as C2C.

This year, for the first time, eBay surveyed 7,459 buyers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Japan.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone was quoted in the press release: “We know that our sellers and buyers are passionate about the sustainable and economic values of recommerce. At eBay, these values are core to who we are as a company – and we work every day to build a more robust circular economy.”

Some other interesting findings from the report:

“Nearly 4 out of 10 respondents found themselves operating an online business almost by accident, without intending to become entrepreneurs. That’s an 8% increase from 2021.”

And, “65% of respondents felt that selling pre-owned products has become easier in recent years.”