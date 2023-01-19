Amazon to Discontinue Some FBA Reports, Act Soon

Amazon informed sellers who use its FBA fulfillment service that it would be doing away with six reports and replacing them with a single report on January 31, 2023.

The new FBA Inventory Ledger report provides a comprehensive view of information now contained in six inventory reports, all in one place.

(It may be a good idea to download data from the six reports before making the switch – you’ll lose access to those reports at the end of this month.)

Amazon said the Inventory Ledger report replaces the following six reports:

Daily Inventory History

Monthly Inventory History

Inventory Event Detail

Inventory Adjustments

Inventory Reconciliation

Received Inventory

Here’s how Amazon described the new report:

“You can view historic and near real-time inventory events in the Inventory Ledger report by using the Summary view and Detailed view.

“Data in the Summary view is refreshed daily, weekly, or monthly, depending on the time period that you choose to aggregate the report. Events in the Detailed view are updated in near real time.

“The report shows your starting inventory balance, inventory that was received in the fulfillment center, customer orders, customer returns, adjustments, reconciliation events, removals, and ending balance.”

See the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central, and act by January 30th to, as Amazon puts it, “to avoid disruption to your business when these reports are discontinued.”