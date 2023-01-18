eBay UK Focus on Consumers’ Demand for Savings

eBay UK highlighted two promotions that focus on secondhand clothes and energy efficient items to attract shoppers focused on sustainability and savings.

One promotion is designed to incentivize sellers to list more items in eBay’s energy-saving and alternative energy-saving categories by slashing final value commission fees by 50% on qualifying new listings. It applies to less-than-exciting but apparently in-demand items like generators and insulation. According to eBay, searches for the term “loft insulation” rose 37% in July 2022 compared with July 2021.

eBay UK kicked off the invitation-only promotion in December and it runs through April 30, 2023. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for restrictions and details.

Another promotion focuses on attracting buyers by partnering with reality-TV program called Love Island following its partnership with the program last summer, “which directly influenced the shopping habits of UK consumers.” eBay cited research that showed 53% of the program’s viewers who were aware of the partnership with eBay UK bought secondhand clothes in the past three months.

“Since the announcement of the partnership last May, ebay.co.uk also saw a 1600% increase in searches for “pre-loved clothes” compared with the previous year, while Google searches were up 170%,” eBay said.

In its blog post highlighting the promotions, eBay UK also shared the following video of a presentation given in December at eBay Open UK 2022 led by Kirsty Keoghan, Senior Director of Trading.