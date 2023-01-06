UPS Boasts It Beat the Competition in Holiday Performance

UPS boasted it beat its rivals in on-time delivery over the 2022 holiday season, and it wants to recognize employees who provided great service.

UPS said it led the industry in on-time performance in the US for the fifth straight holiday season. Citing data from ShipMatrix, UPS said it averaged a 97.5% on-time delivery rate during the period between November 25 through December 24, with FedEx coming in at 95.2% and USPS coming in at 94.3%.

“I’m so proud of all of our UPSers from around the world,” said Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President and President US, in its announcement on Friday. “We were able to shine once again this holiday season in just about every measurable way, delivering what matters for our customers and each other.”

UPS also said it was looking for nominations for UPS employees who had gone “above and beyond” during the holiday season, also encouraging customers to show their gratitude using the hashtag #ThankaUPSer.