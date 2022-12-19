USPS Suspends Priority Mail Express Guarantee

The USPS is suspending Priority Mail Express guarantee between December 22 through 25, citing increased volume and weather conditions during the holidays. It also cited policies of its “competitors” who the Postal Service said likewise adjust their refund policies during the holidays.

On its website, the USPS describes Priority Mail Express guarantee as follows:

Next-Day to 2-Day Guarantee(1) & Flat Rate Pricing(2)

Priority Mail Express® provides next-day to 2–day delivery service by 6 PM with a money–back guarantee(1). You get competitive prices and fast delivery every day, all year, with limited exceptions, to most U.S. addresses and PO Boxes™(3). Priority Mail Express Flat Rate lets you ship packages up to 70 lbs to any state at the same price. Mail from Post Office™ locations or from your home or business with Click-N-Ship® service. Prices start at $27.25.

In Monday’s alert to shippers, the USPS stated:

“During the holidays, increased volume and weather conditions may affect the ability to transport all Priority Mail Express™ one-day shipments. Similar to our competitors, the Postal Service has an adjusted postage refund policy for Priority Mail Express™ sent during December 22 through 25. While the Postal Service fully expects Priority Mail Express™ to remain one-day where available, postage will not be refunded unless the first delivery attempt or delivery occurs more than two delivery days after the Acceptance scan event.”

Have questions? The USPS alert stated: “For questions regarding this policy, please email ShippingServices@usps.gov.”