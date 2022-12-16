Sponsored Link
Ecommerce Platform BigCommerce Announces Layoffs, Renewed Focus

Ina Steiner
BigCommerce is laying off workers and cutting costs as it pushes to reach breakeven by the end of 2023. The ecommerce platform will reduce its workforce by approximately 13% across employees and contractors, it announced on Thursday.

BigCommerce rival Shopify had announced plans to layoff about 10% of its workforce over the summer.

BigCommerce also said in this week’s announcement that it would focus its business on the enterprise market – in other words, large customers:

“BigCommerce will prioritize its strategic focus, investments and resources to build upon its expanding leadership position in enterprise ecommerce. Already recognized as a leader in composable commerce and omnichannel selling with a full-featured enterprise B2C and B2B offering, BigCommerce will focus its go-to-market efforts on the enterprise business, where it sees the strongest unit economics and the opportunity for long-term, profitable growth.”

BigCommerce says tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use its platform, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone.

See the full announcement on BigCommerce.com.

