Amazon Redesigns Fulfillment Reports for FBA Sellers

Amazon redesigned fulfillment reports for sellers who use its FBA fulfillment service, it announced on Thursday, and it added a report scheduling feature.

Amazon FBA business reports provide data to help sellers track how their business is performing. The Amazon fulfillment reports page has been redesigned to help sellers find report information more easily and now includes the following sections:

What’s new: This section displays announcements about changes being made to individual reports or the fulfillment reports homepage. The latest announcements will appear at the top of the section. Each announcement will appear for at least 60 days.

Recently viewed: This section shows a list of reports that you have viewed recently. The report pages are listed in chronological order, with the most recently viewed page at the top. To open a page in a new tab, click the name of the report.

Most popular reports: This section displays the five most popular FBA fulfillment reports from the past 30 days. Popularity is measured by the number of sellers who download or view the report online. To open a report in a new tab, click the report name.

Amazon’s new scheduling feature lets sellers automatically generate reports at the desired frequency and applies to the following reports: Manage FBA Inventory; FBA Customer Returns; Amazon Fulfilled Inventory; and Reserved Inventory. Once reports are generated, they appear in the Scheduled reports section.

The announcement and links to more information are found on Amazon Seller Central.