Etsy Lowers Rates of Priority Mail Packages on December 9th

Etsy joined eBay in lowering rates of certain USPS Priority Mail packages on Friday, December 9th, but with some slight differences in which packages will see the savings.

Etsy sellers will see the savings when they ship packages to buyers located closest to them when using Etsy’s shipping label program. Here is the difference between which packages receive the savings each marketplace announced on Friday:

Etsy: Priority Mail packages up to 10 pounds in zones 1 – 6

eBay: Priority Mail packages up to 5 pounds in zones 1 – 4

Etsy said sellers would save on average 5% off its existing rates; eBay did not say by how much sellers would save, instead pointing to its shipping calculator to calculate the new rates.

The US Postal Service will be raising rates on January 22, 2023 for both Competitive services like Priority Mail and First Class Package Service and for Market Dominant services like First Class Mail.