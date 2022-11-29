Sponsored Link
UPS Maintains Next-Day Air Guarantee throughout Peak Season

UPS issued a special announcement to inform customers it is keeping its guarantee for Next Day Air packages throughout the peak season. “If a customer ships a package expecting Next Day service, they’ll receive Next Day service,” the shipping carrier stated.

It cited figures that showed last year, over 96% of UPS packages were delivered on time every week during peak season from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24. It also boasted, “UPS also offers faster service, delivering to more ZIP codes earlier than the competition.”

“More than 500,000 UPSers are already hard at work delivering gifts around the globe this holiday season,” said Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President and President U.S. “We’re able to offer the best service in the industry because we have the best people on our team.”

Of course shippers should study the terms of the Guaranteed Service Refund for details and exclusions.

