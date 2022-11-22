eBay Holiday Marketing Puts New Twist on Old ‘Flash Sale’ Strategy

eBay is putting a new twist on an old strategy this holiday-shopping season. It’s running flash sales where it subsidizes the discounts, as it did a few years ago, but this month’s promotions are much more restrictive.

In 2018, eBay ran frequent sitewide flash sales throughout the year. Now, eBay is funding coupons good for 10% off purchases, but only in select categories – and with further restrictions for purchases within those categories.

On Tuesday, eBay kicked off a 10% off sale in Fine Jewelry with a $300 minimum purchase of a single eligible item required and the discount capped at $500.

The discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items in the Fine Jewelry, Engagement & Wedding, Men’s Jewelry, and/or Vintage & Antique Jewelry categories purchased on eBay.com.

eBay had run a similar promotion last week for luxury watches. That sale ran from November 15 through November 24, 2022 – details are found in this EcommerceBytes Newsflash article.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone has eschewed the approach of his predecessor, telling Wall Street analysts last year that he was shifting from focusing on the number of active buyers – “even low value buyers or one-and-done buyers” – to focus on higher average selling price goods, calling it healthy for the ecosystem.

eBay is running the current 10% off sale on fine jewelry through November 28th. Be sure to read the full terms for details and restrictions if using the 10% off coupon code.