eBay Holiday Marketing Puts New Twist on Old ‘Flash Sale’ Strategy

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay is putting a new twist on an old strategy this holiday-shopping season. It’s running flash sales where it subsidizes the discounts, as it did a few years ago, but this month’s promotions are much more restrictive.

In 2018, eBay ran frequent sitewide flash sales throughout the year. Now, eBay is funding coupons good for 10% off purchases, but only in select categories – and with further restrictions for purchases within those categories.

On Tuesday, eBay kicked off a 10% off sale in Fine Jewelry with a $300 minimum purchase of a single eligible item required and the discount capped at $500.

The discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items in the Fine Jewelry, Engagement & Wedding, Men’s Jewelry, and/or Vintage & Antique Jewelry categories purchased on eBay.com.

eBay had run a similar promotion last week for luxury watches. That sale ran from November 15 through November 24, 2022 – details are found in this EcommerceBytes Newsflash article.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone has eschewed the approach of his predecessor, telling Wall Street analysts last year that he was shifting from focusing on the number of active buyers – “even low value buyers or one-and-done buyers” – to focus on higher average selling price goods, calling it healthy for the ecosystem.

eBay is running the current 10% off sale on fine jewelry through November 28th. Be sure to read the full terms for details and restrictions if using the 10% off coupon code.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

