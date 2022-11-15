Sponsored Link
Amazon UK Christmas Ads: Loving Father, Dancing Big Foot

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon is out with its new Christmas campaign in the UK, unveiling a 60-second TV commercial that debuted on Monday during the iconic soap opera Coronation Street.

Amazon’s EU General Manager of Marketing Ed Smith said of the commercial, “We’re constantly inspired by the inventive spirit of Amazon customers and we wanted to tell a story with a different view of generosity and giving at Christmas, and the joy from doing something special for someone you love. We’re happy to play a small part in the creation of that joy, but the hero of the story is a father’s love for his child.”

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi directed the commercial, which is part of a nation-wide TV campaign. Amazon explained, “The big reveal demonstrates a father’s love through his resourcefulness and inventiveness, determined to make his child’s Christmas a magical experience. The advert ends with the simple message: “Joy is made.””

To coincide with the launch of the ad, the Amazon UK Christmas shop is now open, “offering gift inspiration for your loved ones, catering for various budgets. Customers can browse thousands of ideas through The Amazon Christmas Shop.”

Amazon is also promoting Amazon Black Friday Week, which will run in the UK from November 18 through the 28th with savings up to 40%, with a companion digital ad featuring some sort of winter monster dancing in the snow with an Amazon package:

