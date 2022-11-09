eBay Government Relations Department Flies in Sellers to Meet with CEO

eBay’s Government Relations team invited sellers to its San Jose headquarters this week to meet with eBay CEO Jamie Iannone and other executives to talk about issues important to sellers. The sellers are part of eBay Main Street’s Small Business Ambassador Network (SBAN).

eBay didn’t mention the event when it published a post on the eBay for Business Facebook page on Monday in an effort to recruit more sellers to the SBAN program, which included a photo of GR team members with Iannone and Chief Legal Officer Marie Huber.

Some eBay sellers announced their plans to attend the event in San Jose via social media. It’s not clear if more details will be forthcoming.

The following YouTube video published by the eBay Government Relations program 4 years ago shows some participating small-business ambassadors discussing the program.