Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Mercari Runs Holiday Listing Sale and Black Friday Promotion

Ina Steiner
Mercari
Mercari Runs Holiday Listing Sale and Black Friday Promotion

Mercari is giving people an incentive to list items on its site through a holiday listing event and other promotions. It will offer coupons to new and existing customers who list items for sale between November 6 through November 13, 2022:

  • By listing 2-4 items, users will earn a $5 off $50+ coupon
  • With 5-9 listings, customers will land a $10 off $50+ coupon
  • Users who list 10+ items will score big with a $20 off $50+ coupon

The coupon event is one of several promotions Mercari is running to promote secondhand shopping as an option for holiday shoppers. It’s also running a Black Friday sale giving new registrants to its site 10% off their first purchase of $10 or more sitewide between November 25 and November 27. Those shoppers will also qualify for 30% off a second purchase of $30 or more made within 7 days.

Mercari will also keep promotional activity going into December, when it kicks off its annual 12 Days of Gifting event: “From December 1 through December 12, shoppers who log on to the Mercari app or Mercari.com will find daily offers such as free shipping or limited-time coupons for savings of up to $30 off in a surprise category.”

Mercari said secondhand shopping is becoming a mainstream option for many Americans and said its site offers options for shoppers impacted by macroeconomic factors. “From vintage finds to this year’s hottest sold out toys, shopping secondhand is a convenient way to discover one-of-a-kind gifts,” it said in this week’s press release announcement.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply