Mercari Runs Holiday Listing Sale and Black Friday Promotion

Mercari is giving people an incentive to list items on its site through a holiday listing event and other promotions. It will offer coupons to new and existing customers who list items for sale between November 6 through November 13, 2022:

By listing 2-4 items, users will earn a $5 off $50+ coupon

With 5-9 listings, customers will land a $10 off $50+ coupon

Users who list 10+ items will score big with a $20 off $50+ coupon

The coupon event is one of several promotions Mercari is running to promote secondhand shopping as an option for holiday shoppers. It’s also running a Black Friday sale giving new registrants to its site 10% off their first purchase of $10 or more sitewide between November 25 and November 27. Those shoppers will also qualify for 30% off a second purchase of $30 or more made within 7 days.

Mercari will also keep promotional activity going into December, when it kicks off its annual 12 Days of Gifting event: “From December 1 through December 12, shoppers who log on to the Mercari app or Mercari.com will find daily offers such as free shipping or limited-time coupons for savings of up to $30 off in a surprise category.”

Mercari said secondhand shopping is becoming a mainstream option for many Americans and said its site offers options for shoppers impacted by macroeconomic factors. “From vintage finds to this year’s hottest sold out toys, shopping secondhand is a convenient way to discover one-of-a-kind gifts,” it said in this week’s press release announcement.