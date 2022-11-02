eBay Sticks with Pitney Bowes on International Shipping Services

eBay will continue its partnership with Pitney Bowes, which provides cross-border logistics services for sellers based in the US and UK.

Pitney Bowes has been partnering with eBay in the US since 2012 and said it would continue to support the eBay Global Shipping Program (GSP) as eBay transitions Sellers from GSP to the new eBay International Shipping. “Pitney Bowes will continue to be a partner, offering a range of ecommerce logistics services to support eBay International Shipping going forward,” it said.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone had announced the new EIS shipping program during eBay’s seller conference in September.

In the UK, Pitney Bowes has been providing technology, compliance and cross-border delivery services to eBay since 2014 and renewed its agreement to support eBay’s UK Global Shipping Program.

Gregg Zegras, President of Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, said in Wednesday’s announcement: “As our partnership enters its second decade, Pitney Bowes is excited to be a part of eBay’s renewed vision to make international selling as simple and seamless as domestic delivery for eBay Sellers and buyers around the globe.”