Executive Shares eBay Holiday Outlook 2022

eBay said in a post on Monday that inflation is driving intentionality when it comes to holiday shopping. It anticipates people will seek highly personal and valued items and will wish to deliver the ideal gift.

The post reinforces what some observers believe: not only eBay has abandoned its Amazonification efforts, it’s adopted an Etsyfication approach instead to try and draw buyers to the site.

eBay Vice President and General Manager of eBay US Adam Ireland said eBay was making sure shoppers recognize the unique inventory sellers offer, “allowing them to find that perfect present that no other marketplace has.”

Ireland also told sellers eBay would try to broadcast on their behalf a message that only on eBay can shoppers get so personal and intentional with their gifting. “To put you in the strongest holiday position possible, we’re going to focus shoppers’ attention on eBay’s endless gifting possibilities – all while helping you deliver a best-in-class experience for high-value, enthusiast buyers and key categories like fashion, luxury, collectibles, motors and more.”

Unfortunately, Ireland shared no details about how eBay intended to reach shoppers – would its holiday marketing campaign include television commercials or other forms of advertising?

Ireland did carry on with a tradition started by his predecessor and current boss Jordan Sweetnam by publishing a list of in-demand brands. Not surprisingly, the list included items from eBay’s “focus categories” including trading cards, handbags, jewelry, and sneakers as well as hyping refurbished goods, though most sellers are at a disadvantage there since eBay promotes only authorized resellers of refurbs.

You can find the full post with eBay’s recommendations on the eBay Seller Announcement board.