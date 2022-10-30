Online Shoppers Worry about Package Theft

Over a quarter of Americans are worried about losing their gifts to porch pirates, according to C+R Research in its fourth annual package-theft report.

One disturbing statistic from its survey of 2,006 people in September 2022: 1 in 7 said they had a package stolen in 2022 (and that was when there were still three months of the year left to go). Thieves may be doing a good job of judging the value a product by its packaging: the average value of stolen packages reported was $112.30, according to the report.

C+R Research said nearly half of those surveyed said they didn’t think retailers and delivery companies did enough to prevent package theft.

Here’s what consumers surveyed said they were doing to reduce the theft of their online orders:

Track the delivery process: 60%

Stay at home when expecting a package: 51%

Sign up for delivery alerts: 43%

Install a camera doorbell: 22%

Have package sent to workplace or a relative’s home: 20%

Buy online but pickup in store: 20%

Require a signature for delivery: 18%

Not surprisingly, a good number of survey respondents expected porch pirates to strike more frequently after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You can find the full report on the C+R Research blog – and let us know if you’re concerned as a seller about package theft going into the holiday shopping season and how you protect yourself from Item Not Received claims.