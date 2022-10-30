Over a quarter of Americans are worried about losing their gifts to porch pirates, according to C+R Research in its fourth annual package-theft report.
One disturbing statistic from its survey of 2,006 people in September 2022: 1 in 7 said they had a package stolen in 2022 (and that was when there were still three months of the year left to go). Thieves may be doing a good job of judging the value a product by its packaging: the average value of stolen packages reported was $112.30, according to the report.
C+R Research said nearly half of those surveyed said they didn’t think retailers and delivery companies did enough to prevent package theft.
Here’s what consumers surveyed said they were doing to reduce the theft of their online orders:
- Track the delivery process: 60%
- Stay at home when expecting a package: 51%
- Sign up for delivery alerts: 43%
- Install a camera doorbell: 22%
- Have package sent to workplace or a relative’s home: 20%
- Buy online but pickup in store: 20%
- Require a signature for delivery: 18%
Not surprisingly, a good number of survey respondents expected porch pirates to strike more frequently after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
You can find the full report on the C+R Research blog – and let us know if you’re concerned as a seller about package theft going into the holiday shopping season and how you protect yourself from Item Not Received claims.
3 thoughts on “Online Shoppers Worry about Package Theft”
To sellers considering paying extra for a signature, remember this:
When you request a signature, you pay extra EVERY time, but only get a signature when the delivery person is doing their job. In my experience, that is most of the time, but definitely not all of the time. I’m not suggesting that it’s a bad idea to add a signature, particularly if it’s a higher value item, but just remember, you may or may not actually get the signature. If not, consider it a donation to USPS or whatever shipping company you use!
@lessthanthreerecords – You make excellent points – may I add: When I send a signature required package, I take a fluorescent highlighter and mark right across the line on the label that says SIGNATURE REQUIRED. I may also take a black marker and write that on the package itself. Another point is that if you buy insurance at $500 or more, USPS requires a signature, so paying additionally for “signature required” is overkill.
One of the services that USPS offers to PO Box holders is a “street” address so that UPS, FedEx and the like can deliver to the PO Box. I have packages sent to that “street” address that can’t be sent to a PO Box. You can even have them sign for it if necessary. The best part is that it is free, as long as you have a PO Box. There is no porch pirate problem that way. Just as your local Postmaster or Supervisor.