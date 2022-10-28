USPS Will End Year with Capacity to Process 60 Million Packages a Day

The USPS is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holiday season, it announced in a press release on Thursday. It’s part of its efforts to prepare for the holiday shipping and mailing season.

It also said it had installed 116 new package sorting machines across the country this year, out of 137 planned for 2022. That would bring the total of new processing machines to 249 since the launch of its Delivering for America plan.

The new equipment combined with increased operational precision will expand daily package processing capacity to 60 million, the organization said.

In May, the USPS had said it expected to receive about 40 million packages on its busiest days during the peak season and said it would be ready to handle 50 million packages a day.

It noted new package sorting machines have recently been installed in Texarkana (TX), Lexington (KY), Amarillo (TX), Saco (ME), and Columbia (MD).

The Postal Service also said it had stabilized its permanent workforce by converting 100,000 workers to full time since the beginning of 2021; with more than 41,000 part time workers converted to full time since January 2022.