Etsy to Get New Chief Technology Officer in January

Etsy’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Fisher will step down at the end of the year to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests, the company announced on Thursday.

Replacing Fisher will be Rachana Kumar, currently Etsy’s Vice President of Engineering who launched a regional office in Mexico City, growing the team to nearly 130 employees in 18 months, where she also serves as Managing Director.

An Etsy spokesperson credited Kumar with scaling buyer growth. In today’s announcement, Kumar was quoted: “When I joined in 2014 there were fewer than 20 million active buyers in the Etsy marketplace – today, there are over 88 million. Supporting that growth has required us to expand our teams, scale our systems, and leverage cutting-edge machine learning to improve the user experience. I am excited to continue on this journey as we use technology to create economic empowerment opportunities for our sellers and nurture our vibrant, global community.”

Etsy also noted that Kumar is passionate about using technology for good and has worked with the UN Council on Foreign Relations and ran her own non-profit organization.

Kumar will report to Etsy CEO Josh Silverman and will join Etsy’s executive team. She will be based out of Etsy’s New York headquarters.

Fisher will remain with Etsy in an advisory capacity through April 2023.