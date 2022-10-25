Sponsored Link
Bonanza Invites Sellers to Join Holiday Sales Event Next Month

Online marketplace Bonanza invited sellers to discount products in time for its annual holiday sale. Sellers interested in participating must create a coupon for their booth using the redemption code “Holidays2022”.

Each seller can set their own discount for the code. However, sellers should be sure to know that coupons will stack, which could lead to a costly mistake – “If you have any other coupons that are active, you may want to remove them for now so buyers don’t use more than one,” Bonanza advised sellers.

The sale runs November 9 through November 16 – plenty of time to arrive by December 24 in the event of supply-chain and shipping delays, according to the announcement.

Bonanza will promote the sale on social media and through email marketing, and it invited sellers to help spread the word by doing the same, suggesting the following hashtags: #BonanzaHolidaySale, #HolidaySale, #shopBonanza, #BonanzaMarket, #Sale, and #CommunitySale.

You can read more on the Bonanza Blog and through the following YouTube video:

