Etsy Is Giving 20% Off Coupons to Select Buyers

Etsy is funding a new marketing campaign to encourage customers to return to the site and make another purchase. This week, it will give a subset of buyers coupons that are good for 20% off their next purchase.

Etsy ran a similar coupon campaign in June, which it said was successful in bringing more buyers back to shop on Etsy.

A new group of buyers will receive an email this week with a 20% off coupon fully funded by Etsy that they can use towards their next purchase. The promo code will be unique to the buyer and will last for two days.

Not all sellers will be treated equally in the marketing campaign, however. In June, Etsy guided recipients of the email to certain curated pages, including one featuring “Star Sellers,” as we reported at the time.

Etsy revealed in June it had sent 18 million buyers Etsy-funded coupons in 2021 and had invested over $1.3 million in discounts.

Although the coupons are technically funded by Etsy, the company had justified its April 2022 fee increase by promising to spend more on marketing. You can read details about the campaign on the Etsy announcement board. Feel free to forward any marketing emails you receive along with your thoughts on how effective they are.